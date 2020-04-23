Lok Nayak doctor ‘attacked’ by CATS ambulance workers

A woman doctor of Lok Nayak Hospital was allegedly attacked by a worker of CATS ambulance service while she was on duty on Wednesday. The Resident Doctors’ Association has written a complaint to the hospital medical director over the incident.

Meanwhile the hospital, in a statement on Thursday, said that the matter has been resolved.

“The matter of misunderstanding and consequently ensuing altercation between the CATS ambulance attendants and accident and emergency staff of Lok Nayak Hospital was amicably resolved by the intervention of senior officers of both the organisations, CATS and LNH, after the staff members concerned of both the organisations involved in the incident felt that any and all differences need to be kept aside in view of the ongoing pandemic,” the statement said.

“Most of the resident doctors are from different places and they do not want to file an FIR because then they will get summons when they are somewhere else after a year or two. No FIR was filed,” a doctor at the hospital, privy to the development, told The Hindu.

“This is to bring to your notice an incident of physical and verbal assault on healthcare workers posted at Lok Nayak Hospital by certain CATS ambulance personnel and vandalism by the same. The incident took place at around 3.45 p.m. when personnel of CATS ambulance started misbehaving with a resident doctor on duty on being asked to wear mask and maintain social distancing. They started abusing the woman doctor on duty, the casualty medical officer and throttled the female guard posted there,” the letter written by the association to the medical director read.