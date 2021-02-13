Lok Adalats in district courts to settle traffic challans in city

The Traffic Police is coordinating with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority to organise “Ghar Ghar Lok Adalat” at all district court complexes of the Capital, for amicable settlement of challans, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manish Kumar Agarwal on Friday.
The “Ghar Ghar Lok Adalat” will be held at district court complexes of Tis Hazari, Saket, Karkardooma, Patiala House, Rohini and Dwarka on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., the police said. The Authority has taken such an initiative for the first time, they said.
In addition to the court complexes, 33 other locations, including community centres and school premises, have also been added to the list of venues for the same.
