Locked us in jail, but could never lock us out of people’s hearts: Manish Sisodia

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while addressing at the AAP headquarters on Saturday (August 10) said he was hoping to get justice within 7 to 8 months, but it took 17 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Despite being the poorest party in the country, we worked for the people. To destroy the hard work of the party, they used ED/CBI. They locked us in jail, but they could never lock us out of the hearts of the people,” said Mr. Sisodia a day after being released from jail for 17 months.

The Supreme Court granted bail to the former Deputy Chief Minister in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged excise policy case.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “Supreme Court used the power of the Constitution to trample dictatorship.”

Speaking about jailed Delhi Chief Minister and party leader Arvind Kejriwal, Mr. Sisodia said, “If opposition leaders unite against dictatorship, Arvind Kejriwal will come out of jail in 24 hours.”

Ahead of his address at the party headquarters, Mr. Sisodia offered prayer at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Palace and visited Raj Ghat along with AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Minister Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.