GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Locked us in jail, but could never lock us out of people’s hearts: Manish Sisodia

Despite being the poorest party in the country, we worked for the people. To destroy the hard work of the party, they used ED/CBI, Manish Sisodia tells AAP workers

Updated - August 10, 2024 01:07 pm IST

Published - August 10, 2024 01:06 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
AAP leader Manish Sisodia with other party leaders at AAP headquarters a day after his release from Tihar Jail on Bail, in New Delhi on Saturday

AAP leader Manish Sisodia with other party leaders at AAP headquarters a day after his release from Tihar Jail on Bail, in New Delhi on Saturday | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while addressing at the AAP headquarters on Saturday (August 10) said he was hoping to get justice within 7 to 8 months, but it took 17 months.

“Despite being the poorest party in the country, we worked for the people. To destroy the hard work of the party, they used ED/CBI. They locked us in jail, but they could never lock us out of the hearts of the people,” said Mr. Sisodia a day after being released from jail for 17 months.

The Supreme Court granted bail to the former Deputy Chief Minister in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged excise policy case.

He said, “Supreme Court used the power of the Constitution to trample dictatorship.”

Speaking about jailed Delhi Chief Minister and party leader Arvind Kejriwal, Mr. Sisodia said, “If opposition leaders unite against dictatorship, Arvind Kejriwal will come out of jail in 24 hours.”

Ahead of his address at the party headquarters, Mr. Sisodia offered prayer at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Palace and visited Raj Ghat along with AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Minister Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Related Topics

state politics / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.