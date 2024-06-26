Locked inside house, family in Najafgarh suffocates to death after fire breaks out

A family of four suffocated to death in south-west Delhi’s Najafgarh after a short circuit caused their inverter to catch fire, officials said on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Heera Singh Kakkar, 48, Neetu, 40, Chirag, 22, and Lakshay, 21.

According to Kakkar’s nephew Harsh Chopra, the four victims, who lived in the front-facing flat on the first floor, were unable to escape the blaze after failing to locate the keys to their main gate, which they locked from inside every night to prevent their developmentally-challenged son from leaving the house.

“To ensure their own and their son’s security, they would lock the iron gate every night. But last night, they were unable to find the keys due to the toxic smoke that built up in their house, and ended up suffocating inside,” said Mr. Chopra, adding that his father — Kakkar’s brother, who occupied the other flat on the first floor — heard the family screaming for help and tried to open the gate from the outside.

The police was notified of the blaze after they received a call at 3.30 a.m. on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, following which two fire tenders were rushed to the two-storey house in Prem Nagar.

“While controlling the fire did not take much time, the front door was locked, resulting in a massive build-up of smoke,” a firefighter said, adding that after they finally broke down the door, they rushed the victims to Rai Tularam Memorial Hospital, where they were declared dead.

According to the fire department, a short circuit in the electrical wiring caused the inverter to catch fire, which spread to an adjacent sofa.

‘Tried to open door’

According to Mr. Chopra, Kakkar had attempted to open the gate, but due to its proximity to the inverter, he had been unable to touch the hot iron.

“There was too much smoke in the house. His wife and children also tried to open the gate by wetting a towel and putting it over their face to avoid breathing in the toxic fumes, but to no avail. Their bodies were found in the bathroom, while Kakkar’s body was found in the living room. All four of them suffocated to death within four or five minutes,” he said, adding that Kakkar’s mother, who occupied a flat on the ground floor of the building, had also heard the screaming and come upstairs to help.

Mr. Chopra said the house had only one window, which was also shut as it was covered by an air conditioning unit. There was no opening for an exhaust.

Kakkar, who previously worked as a cameraman for a news channel and would cover prayer functions at Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu, was currently working with a private organisation in Delhi. His wife Neetu was a homemaker. One of his sons was a student, while the other worked at a private firm.

‘Use appliances cautiously’

Delhi BJP’s general secretary and West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat visited Prem Nagar to assess the situation, and instructed Councillor Amit Kharkhari to provide every possible assistance to the kin of the family.

“This tragic accident serves as a reminder to use electrical appliances with caution during the summer,” she said.

