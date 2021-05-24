Lockdown in Haryana extended till May end

The Haryana government on Sunday extended lockdown for the third straight week till May 31.

Restrictions in shops

The standalone shops and the ones in marketplaces are now allowed to open with certain restrictions, but shopping malls will continue to remain shut.

Amid a decline in the number of active cases and the positivity rate in the State, the Haryana government extended lockdown — rechristened as “Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana” — for another week till 5 a.m. on May 31, saying there was a need to continue the restrictions to further bring down the positivity and fatality rates.

As per the latest directions, standalone shops are allowed to open during the time when the night curfew is not in operation.

The shops in marketplaces can remain open from 7 a.m. to 12 noon in a staggered manner. These shops will be allowed to open as per the odd-even formula.

In a sharp decline in daily fresh cases during the lockdown, the State recorded 5,021 new cases on May 22 against 13,588 on May 2 when the government first announced a week-long lockdown from May 3-10.

The recovery rate has also improved from 79 % to 92.45 %.

However, there is a slight increase in the death rate which has gone up from 0.87% on May 2 to 1.01% on May 22. As per the latest report, the positivity rate in the state is 9.06%.