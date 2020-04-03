Lockdown blues: no transport to reach hospitals

Five-year-old Laxmi, along with her brother Subhash (17), mother Rekha and sister Vandana came to Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital on Friday afternoon on a bicycle. She was suffering from high fever.

Subhash, who rode the bicycle about 3.5 km from Uttam Nagar to Moti Nagar, said that they got scared after Laxmi got a bout of high fever, which is a COVID-19 symptom.

“We don’t have a vehicle and people in the area refused to help so I took the bicycle. Thankfully, the police did not stop us,” he said, adding that he brought Vandana and his mother along because he was unsure of the diagnosis.

But at the hospital, a staff told them that the doctor would come only after lunch and they should either come back the next day or wait. They decided to leave, as they reckoned it was not safe to hang around, said Subhash.

Deserted hospital

Inside the largely deserted hospital, announcements were being made, instructing people to visit hospitals only if it is absolutely necessary. Sitting on the pavement outside the hospital was 20-year-old Priyanka with her six-year-old brother-in-law Hari Om, who had suffered a fracture on his left hand. They had walked three kilometres from their house in the jhuggis of Punjabi Bagh to reach the hospital.

“He got the plaster on his hand about a month ago and it had to be cut today, so I had to bring him. There was an e-rickshaw, but the driver was asking for ₹50-60 which I could not afford,” she said, adding that buses did not stop. “If they wanted to impose a lockdown, they should have at least kept open options for us to reach hospitals,” she said

Standing at the bus stop near the hospital, a 45-year-old man, who did not wish to be identified, said he had to show his office ID card to board a bus.

Ambulance woes

At the Deen Dayal Updhayay Hospital, which also wore a deserted look, Heera Devi stood with her son Ravi outside the emergency ward waiting for a vehicle to go home. Ravi was suffering from typhoid and she had brought him to the hospital in an ambulance.

“I don’t have any money. My husband is a construction worker and is not able to earn a penny these days. In the morning, I had called for ambulance on 102. The operator denied once. I called again and said I was poor and had no other option, after which they sent an ambulance. Now, I am calling them again, but no one is picking up,” she said.