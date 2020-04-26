Lockdown blues: elderly from Kerala stuck in Capital for over a month

After landing at the Delhi airport in the wee hours of March 22, 68-year-old T.C. Varghese from Kerala underwent medical checks, mandatory 14-day quarantine, tested negative for COVID-19, changed two hotels, and spent more than ₹2 lakh on hotels bills, but is still “stuck” in Delhi. The senior citizen said that he longed to go back home.

“When I left Canada, I never thought that I would be stuck in Delhi for such a long time. I am tired of staying in cage-like hotel rooms. I miss my tapioca, banana and vegetable farming. The government should arrange some sort of transport for people like us to return home,” Mr. Varghese told The Hindu.

Mr. Varghese and one of his relatives were supposed to catch a flight to Kochi on March 22 evening, and from there they would go to his hometown in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta. The flight, however, got cancelled. “I had gone to Canada to take my 67-year-old relative back to Kerala. She is a widower and was staying with her daughter there. We were supposed to come back on March 26, but pre-poned our tickets and reach Delhi at 2.30 am on March 22. But we still got stuck here,” he said.

Both of them underwent the mandatory quarantine period of 14 days at a paid quarantine facility in Aerocity, where they had to pay ₹3,100 for a day. “On April 6, she was moved to a family friend’s house in Delhi. When I asked if I could continue at the hotel, they told me that I would have to pay ₹7,000 a day. So I moved to another hotel, which was a little cheaper,” he said.

The lockdown was then extended and his hopes of returning home were extinguished. “After the lockdown was extended, I shifted to another hotel in Mahipalpur, which is less expensive. Till now I have spent more than ₹2 lakh on hotel bills” he said.