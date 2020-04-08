Locals thrash workers, threaten them not to step out of rooms

Around two-dozen workers were beaten up by a gang of locals, armed with hockey sticks, in Aliyar village here on Wednesday at noon. They also threatened them not to venture out of their rooms.

One of the workers, Krishna Kumar, sustained serious head injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

The accused barged inside a 150-room chawl, mostly inhabited by workers employed in Maruti Suzuki, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Limited and Bellsonica Auto Components India Private Limited, and broke open the doors to beat them up.

Barged into chawl

Raj Kishor, an eye-witness, said that armed men barged into their chawl and openly threatened to beat them, thus panicking the workers who locked themselves up inside the rooms. “The accused kicked the doors and managed to break the doors to two rooms,” said Raj, a Bellsonica employee.

Another worker, Neeraj, said the same men had allegedly thrashed a few workers and a vegetable vendor on Tuesday evening in the village and threatened to return again on Wednesday. “But we did not expect them to come to our chawl since we were a little away from the spot,” said Neeraj.

He recollected that Krishna was having his meals when he was attacked. “They hit him on the head and there was blood all over [the place]. They got scared and fled,” said Neeraj, who works at Honda.

Local patronage

He claimed the locals, who enjoy the patronage of influential people in the village, had been threatening the workers, mostly migrants, to not to step out for even groceries and vegetables. It has become so routine that they are worried about their safety.

“We request the administration to shift us to relief camps. We are not feeling safe here,” said Neeraj.

Bellsonica employees association general-secretary Jasbir said that there were reports of similar incidents from many villages around Manesar Industrial Model Township.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manesar, Deepak Saharan said a case was registered and a few people were rounded up.