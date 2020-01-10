Locals seek withdrawal of controversial land Bill

A few local residents held a silent protest in front of Town Hall in Civil Lines here on Thursday seeking the withdrawal of the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA) Amendment Bill, 2019.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was attending a grievance redressal meeting inside the Town Hall at that time.

“We are here to convey to our Chief Minister that we have elected this government to work for the welfare of the citizens. The PLPA Amendment Bill 2019 passed in the State assembly in February 2019 goes against the interests of the citizens and it needs to be withdrawn in the next Assembly session,” said Sarika Verma, a protester.

The protesters sought the protection of the forests. They were holding placards, some of which read: “Protectors becoming Destroyers. Aravali Bachao”, “Hamare Jungle Se Buri Nazar Hatao ” and “Pragati=Van (Development is equal to forests)”.

The Supreme Court had put a stay on the PLPA Amendment Bill on March 1, 2019, after the Haryana State Assembly had cleared it in February last year but a reply to an RTI application last month revealed that the Haryana Governor subsequently gave his approval to controversial bill which seeks to open 33% of the forest cover in the State for real estate development.

The protesters said Haryana already has the lowest forest cover in the country, a mere 3.59% and if the bill was notified by the government, then 60,000 acres of Aravallis in south Haryana and 10,000 acres in the Shivaliks would be concretised. Since another 50,000 acres of the Aravallis are not even protected under any forest law, it is feared that the entire Aravallis would be destroyed if this Bill was notified.

‘Violation of SC order’

Vaishali Chandra Rana, another protester, said: “The government is currently in violation of the Supreme Court orders. Instead of demolishing the illegal constructions on PLPA protected Aravallis, the government is trying to legalise them by opening our forests for the builder mafia through this Amendment Bill. This Bill comes into force from November 1, 1966, the date of formation of the Haryana, thus nullifying all actions under the Punjab Land Preservation Act since 1966 making the Act totally redundant in Haryana.”

Anuradha Prasad Dhawan said the Aravallis are the lungs of the National Capital Region and “act as natural barriers protecting us from the sandstorms coming in from the Thar”. If the Aravallis were destroyed, NCR cities would turn into a dust bowl, she added.

Prem Singh Tanwar and Rajbir Singh, both from villages in the Gwal Pahadi area, said: “A lot of illegal encroachments have come upon the Aravalli forest areas and water bodies. How will the groundwater get recharged with all these illegal constructions coming up? We have complained to the authorities but nothing has been done.”

“Aravalli forests cover less than 10% of Gurugram and south Haryana and less than 2% of the entire State. As citizens, we demand that the PLPA Amendment Bill is withdrawn and the Aravallis is protected under law so we can leave this natural heritage for our future generations,” said Neelam Ahluwalia.