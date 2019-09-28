Locals reiterate demand to shift Kherki Daula toll

Ahead of the Assembly election in Haryana next month, the members of DXP Welfare Association, representing the residents in various group housing societies along the Dwarka Expressway, reiterated their demand for shifting the Kherki Daula toll plaza and time-bound completion of the highway connecting Gurugram with Delhi.

DXP Welfare Association president Yashesh Yadav, in a press conference on Friday, said they were holding protests seeking the shifting of the toll plaza since 2016 and had also held a hunger strike earlier this year, but there was no response from Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkari on this matter.

“Now we have decided to knock at the door of the court and file PIL to remove the toll plaza,” said Mr. Yadav, adding that many people had come out in support of their campaign and they expected more people to join it.

The association’s general secretary, Pradip Rahi, said they launched a ‘Missed Call’ campaign a week ago to garner support for toll removal and claimed that they have received the support of 10,000 people so far. He said the association expected to cross the mark of one lakh missed calls and the data would be put before the court through a PIL to highlight the grievances of the common man that are being ignored by the State and Central governments.

RTI activist Harinder Dhingra said that the reply to an RTI application had revealed that toll operator Millennium City Expressway Private Limited had already recovered the funds, but was still was operating the toll in connivance with the National Highways Authority of India.

Loktantra Suraksha Party candidate from Badshahpur, Satish Yadav, supported the movement, saying that the removal of the toll plaza was necessary for the development of Gurugram.