Locals protest as SDMC's anti-encroachment drive reaches Shaheen Bagh

The Hindu Bureau May 09, 2022 13:39 IST

Shaheen Bagh was the centre of protests and sit-ins against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December 2019.

Anti-Encroachment drive in progress at the Shaheen Bagh Area by the Municipal Corporation on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

People stood in front of bulldozers at Shaheen Bagh to protest against the removal of alleged encroachments by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation in the area on Monday. The drive was paused after occupants in a building removed the iron rods that were set to be removed using a bulldozer. The bulldozers have now left the spot while the situation remains tense with people gathered in huge numbers amidst the presence of police and paramilitary force. Shaheen Bagh that falls under the central zone of SDMC, was the centre of protests and sit-ins against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December 2019. The sit-in was called off in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic had struck the city.



