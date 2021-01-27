Locals perch on rooftops, balconies to witness farmers’ tractor parade

It was a never seen before moment for thousands of people who gathered at roadsides and perched on the rooftops and balconies watching the tractor parade taken out by farmer unions on Tuesday in protest against the Centre’s farm laws.
The parade taken out from Tikri, Singhu, Ghazipur and other border points of the national capital received a warm welcome with locals showering flower petals, offering food and water and greeting them with slogans and cheers.
“I have never seen a tractor parade such as this. This is New India for me. I am recording this for my grandchildren who are too little to understand its importance now. I am sure they will thank me for this later,” said Anita Batwal, 62, a retired school teacher.
Many bystanders who witnessed the parade termed the farmers their brothers and guests who were fighting for their rights. “My husband and I have come to welcome them. They are our guests. We lost our land in U.P. in a court battle, we know their pain,” said Kamla from Budhpur in Delhi.
A large number of people near Anand Vihar railway station lined the roadsides and recorded the tractor parade as farmers from Ghazipur drove past.
“It is bigger and better than what we expected. Locals cheering for us throughout the route has motivated us further. We will take what is our. Ab Delhi door nahi,” said 23-year-old Jaspal Singh from Gurdaspur in Punjab, taking part in the parade.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath