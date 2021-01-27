Locals perch on rooftops, balconies to witness farmers’ tractor parade

They showered petals, offered food and greeted them

It was a never seen before moment for thousands of people who gathered at roadsides and perched on the rooftops and balconies watching the tractor parade taken out by farmer unions on Tuesday in protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

The parade taken out from Tikri, Singhu, Ghazipur and other border points of the national capital received a warm welcome with locals showering flower petals, offering food and water and greeting them with slogans and cheers.

“I have never seen a tractor parade such as this. This is New India for me. I am recording this for my grandchildren who are too little to understand its importance now. I am sure they will thank me for this later,” said Anita Batwal, 62, a retired school teacher.

Many bystanders who witnessed the parade termed the farmers their brothers and guests who were fighting for their rights. “My husband and I have come to welcome them. They are our guests. We lost our land in U.P. in a court battle, we know their pain,” said Kamla from Budhpur in Delhi.

A large number of people near Anand Vihar railway station lined the roadsides and recorded the tractor parade as farmers from Ghazipur drove past.

“It is bigger and better than what we expected. Locals cheering for us throughout the route has motivated us further. We will take what is our. Ab Delhi door nahi,” said 23-year-old Jaspal Singh from Gurdaspur in Punjab, taking part in the parade.