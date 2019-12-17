Locals condemn destruction of property, violence by protesters

People living near Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), which saw police and protesters clash on Sunday, condemned the violence and said they were concerned about the future of the locality.

“We are worried that things may escalate further,” said Punit Sharma, who along with his friends was playing Volleyball at a park in the area when the clashes broke out.

“We hid our bikes so that they would not be damaged... you never know what could happen in such a situation” said his brother Nitin Sharma.

“People in this area support the right to protest. But for it to turn violent like this... burning buses and breaking vehicles... that is just wrong,” he added.

Jagdish (name changed), in front of whose house a bus was set on fire on Sunday, questioned the logic behind allowing protesters to come up to Mathura Road.

“For the last few days the protests were happening near Jamia and there was some violence happening there. Who then thought it would be a good idea to let them come all the way here,” he asked. Jagdish was out for a stroll when he saw protesters running towards him, and had to rush back home.

“These people have every right to carry out a protest but destruction of property was uncalled for,” he added.

He agreed that opposition to the amended Citizenship Act was legitimate. “The blood we bleed is the same,” he said, asking to remain anonymous.

“I was sitting in my room when my driver came in telling me to stay put. By that time they had taken his bike and set it on fire,” said Mamata (name changed), a resident of New Friends Colony. The remains of the two-wheeler lay under a torched bus in front of her house.

Angry with the protesters, she said: “They did not fulfil their responsibility as citizens.”

People were seen taking pictures of the gutted remains of buses on Mata Mandir Road. Some even stepped inside to take selfies.

Nearby shops, many of which had shut early on Sunday in anticipation of the rally, were open on Monday.