‘Local boy’ Chadha lays out plans for constituency

In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly polls, AAP candidate from Rajinder Nagar, Raghav Chadha, kicked off his campaign with a public meeting in the constituency on Wednesday.

Reminding the people that he is a “local candidate”, Mr. Chadha made multiple references on how he had grown up in the area and “played cricket” in the same park where he was addressing the residents and sought votes as their bhai aur beta.

When asked about how the strategy for the upcoming polls will differ, Mr. Chadha, who had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from the South Delhi constituency, said the voting pattern differs for each poll.

“There is a huge difference between the two elections as the voting pattern is different. For Lok Sabha, people were asking “Modi versus who?” However, for this election, the question is “Kejriwal versus who?” People can make the distinction very easily,” Mr. Chadha told The Hindu.

While adding that he will come out with a manifesto for his constituency, Mr. Chadha said: “I have divided the constituency into seven pockets as each pocket has different problems. While Old Rajinder Nagar has parking issues, Pandav Nagar on the other hand has issues pertaining to sewage lines. The manifesto will help addressing it all.”

Several party volunteers and residents had gathered around the Sindhi Park for the public meeting which also saw senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia addressing the crowd.

Residents’ voices

Amarjeet Kaur Ahluwalia, a resident of the area for over 30 years said: “The Kejriwal government has ensured that we get free bus rides, mohalla clinics, toilets, electricity and so on. For all these years we tried out both the Congress and the BJP, but were not satisfied with their work. Now that we have Mr. Chadha as the candidate, we can only hope that he continues the good work as he is educated.”

Thirty five-year-old Sarita Devi, a domestic help who works in the area said: “It is Kejriwal who will be back. For people like us, who have limited means and large families to sustain, whatever bit we save is a huge amount.”

In his address to the crowd, Mr. Chadha also said that if the Kejriwal-government is voted back to power, each family “will save up to ₹8,000 per month” due to the several policies rolled out by the AAP government.

However, I.M. Bhatia, a retired person living in the vicinity for close to seven decades, was not convinced by the “idea of freebies.”

“They have done work in the education and health sectors but this indiscriminate distribution of freebies is not good. We ourselves were refugees but we paid for every penny. Also, one should stop the appeasement policies for particular sections,” Mr. Bhatia said.