Loan of ₹8 lakh costs Delhi man his life

Unable to repay a loan ₹8 lakh, a 35-year-old man allegedly jumped off from the third floor of their house with his wife and four-year-old daughter in Shahdara’s Jagatpuri, the police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Monday around 3 a.m. The man, who lived with his family on the ground floor of the building, went to the terrace on the third floor with his wife and minor daughter. He held his daughter’s hand and jumped, while his wife followed them, the police said.

While the man died, his wife and daughter sustained injuries in the incident, the police said.

In her statement to the police, the woman said that her husband had several credit cards of different banks and had taken a loan of ₹8 lakh which he had to repay, they said. He was under stress as the bank officials kept calling and messaging him everyday asking him to repay the loan amount, the woman told the police.

The police was informed about the incident by some neighbours who spotted the three lying on the road. They were rushed to GTB Hospital where the man was declared brought dead. The four-year-old had suffered fractures on both her legs, the police said. However, after the woman jumped from the terrace, she hit an electric wire which broke her momentum due to which she received only minor injuries, a senior police officer said.

The doctors have said that the woman and her daughter are out of danger and stable.

The man’s body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem, the police said. He used to work in a private company in Gurugram and had recently left the job, they said.

The building where the family stayed belongs to the deceased’s father-in-law, who lives in Punjab, they said. The deceased’s brother-in-law also lives in the same building.

Case filed

Based on a compliant from a family member of the woman, a case under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered against the deceased, the police said.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)