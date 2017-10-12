LLB course: DU asked to submit compliance report

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi University (DU) to place before it the compliance report of its order to admit an additional 301 students in its three-year LLB course for this academic session.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C. Hari Shankar sought the report after it was told that DU and its law faculty had still not admitted the students in violation of the court order.

Taking note, the Bench directed them to file a report in pursuance of its September 26 order.

The Bench had issued the direction on a plea by a group of students who had alleged that the varsity and its law faculty had failed to adhere to the High Court’s direction to carry out admissions as per past practice.

Past nine years

It had agreed with the claim of the students that DU and its law faculty did not place the correct position before the court on June 28, when it directed the university to admit 2,310 students in the LLB course this year, as has been done for the past nine years since 2008.