LLB admission | High Court seeks Delhi University’s response on plea alleging arbitrariness in seat allocation

December 30, 2022 03:14 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Delhi University (DU) on a plea alleging arbitrariness in the “seat pattern allocation” adopted for admission to its law course this year.

The petitioner claimed that the candidates belonging to the reserved categories, who secured more marks than the candidates figuring in the merit list of the general category, have not been moved to the general category, which is against the “basic idea of reservation” and hinders more reserved category students from taking admission.

The petitioner, who had appeared in the LLB entrance examination, contended that he was “otherwise eligible” for securing admission under reserved OBC category (OBC) but was unable to do so on account of such seat allocation. Justice Vikas Mahajan recently issued notice to Delhi University on the plea and granted it time to file its response.

The court said that any admissions made after December 21 in the LL.B course under the reserved categories shall be subject to the outcome of the petition.

“The impugned first admission list has excluded reserved category students (OBC, SC & ST), albeit obtaining marks above the general cut-off, from taking admissions under the open/unreserved category admission list. This seems to overturn the logic of reservation, as the seat matrix adopted by the respondent university fundamentally prevents reserved category students from competing in the open quota and consequently hinders additional reserved category students from making it to the list,” the plea said.

“As a general principle, the open quota/unreserved admission category is open to all categories of students whereas, the first admission list of LLB 2022 published by the respondent university violates the said principle”, it added.

The plea said the “seat matrix” adopted by DU is arbitrary, unlawful and manipulative as well as an “egregious infringement of constitutional rights guaranteed to the reserved category”. The matter would be heard next on January 23.