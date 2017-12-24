Live our life for a day: AIIMS doctors to PM

Backing the protest by doctors in Rajasthan for higher pay and promotions, resident doctors of AIIMS asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “live” their life for a day to understand their stress.

In a letter to Mr. Modi, the AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) on Saturday urged the Prime Minister to understand the tremendous stress on doctors at government hospitals due to the poor infrastructure and misbehaviour of patient’s kin during emergency situations.

“We are lucky to have an active PM like you... Now RDA AIIMS requests you to put [on] white apron and spend one day as a government doctor to understand the tremendous amount of pressure we face, the agony of patients who did not get treatment, the dying healthcare system due to lack of resources and infrastructure,” AIIMS RDA president Harjit Singh Bhatti wrote in the letter.

He said it will also set an example to ministers who level allegations against doctors for cheap publicity. “Your one day as a government doctor can be a turning point for the healthcare system as it will restore faith in the medical profession.”

Several doctors in Rajasthan were arrested as the State government invoked the Rajasthan Essential Services Maintenance Act for three months after the All Rajasthan In-Service Doctors’ Association warned of indefinite strike in support of their demands. “This strike is helplessness rather than intentional because the State government arrested 86 doctors by imposing RESMA,” read the letter.