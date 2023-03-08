Live-in partnership or marriage, lines blur when it comes to domestic violence

March 08, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

Chanchal, 28, loved stepping out to work at the local beauty parlour and meeting people from different walks of life. But this freedom to live life on her own terms hadn’t come easy.

Married at 21, Chanchal had been in an abusive marriage that lasted six years, before she decided to walk out of it and take her daughter along. She soon met a man and moved in with him to a one room-and-kitchen set in Aman Vihar, along with her daughter, now eight. Chanchal soon take a job at a nearby factory that paid more than her previous job. In time, she gave birth to a son, now four.

In February this year, Chanchal was allegedly burnt alive by her partner, Mohit, 30, who poured turpentine oil all over her before setting her on fire. She had just found out that he had consumed drugs. Ten days later, she succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS, while Mohit was arrested under IPC Section 302 (murder).

“My sister left her first marriage because that man was abusive, only to be killed by her live-in partner, who too was abusive,” said Vishal Goyal, who is still grieving his younger sibling’s untimely death. He said Mohit used to threaten Chanchal of dire consequences throughout their relationship. “But every time we asked her to leave him, she would break down. She had two children to take care of.”

Pattern of abuse

Walking away is difficult, said Nishta Budhiraja, a practising psychologist and psychotherapist for 11 years, and herself a survivor of an abusive five-year-long live-in relationship. “While people around are able to trace the patterns of abuse, it is difficult for a survivor to acknowledge it. Living with their partner becomes a part of their lifestyle, and there is a delicate balance between pain and pleasure when a person is subjected to such abuse,” Ms. Budhiraja added. This means that abuse is often followed by a period of favourable behaviour. Over time, the behaviour is normalised, because it becomes a part of life.

Despite being a mental health professional, it took her some time to see the red flags. While attending a class, she was reading a piece of literature on domestic violence, and it hit her that she had been going through emotional abuse for years. Ms. Budhiraja went into therapy soon after.

It is not just women who are in abusive relationships. Dinesh (name changed to protect identity), 28, said he felt emotionally abused in a year-long relationship that ended recently. His partner’s reactions to minor disagreements often seemed disproportionate to the problem. “It became a pattern, and she would apologise with promises of not repeating the same behaviour,” he said. Ending the relationship was not easy. Dinesh said she would ask for “another chance to fix things” or “threaten to kill herself if I left”. He stayed, at first out of affection, then out of fear.

“In the end, I decided to go back to my hometown [in Kashmir] after walking out of the relationship. I did receive plenty of angry voice notes and calls from her, but it stopped after a while. I asked a few friends to pick up my valuables from my place, but I never spoke to my former partner after,” he said, adding that the experience left him with a trust deficit.

Fear of parents

In addition to the partner’s reaction, parental anger is a cause of concern, since many parents have no idea their children are living with their partners, or even that they have partners.

Stuti (name changed), a south Delhi-based woman in her late 20s, said that because her parents didn’t know that she and her partner lived together, it made her vulnerable. “The worst fights would happen at the worst possible time. For instance, at night. He knew I could not go to my parents. That’s why he would kick me out of the house at night after a beating. I started getting so scared that I almost stopped going out of the house.”

A woman, whether married or in a live-in relationship, is protected under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. Men who have undergone domestic abuse too can file a police complaint under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to causing hurt and bodily pain, and assault.

However, according to Ms. Budhiraja, gender-based conditioning is also a factor that keeps women in the cycle of abuse. Besides such relationships being a taboo topic of conversation, “Women are expected to adjust,” she added.

(With inputs from Muneef Khan)