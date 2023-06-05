‘Live in Delhi despite high expenses for the sake of my children’s future’

June 05, 2023 01:59 am | Updated 01:59 am IST

:

Every night, after finishing her eight-hour shift at a jewellery store in a south Delhi mall, 25-year-old Radhika Moktan returns to her rented accommodation in Khirki village. Despite working as a salesperson at the high-end store for one year, she has no savings and often finds herself counting pennies after paying her monthly bills. Of the ₹32,000 she earns monthly, ₹18,000 goes in paying rent, power and water bills.

Why, then, despite the odds, does Ms. Moktan, a postgraduate in political science from Delhi University, continue to live in the Capital?

“While the expenses are high and the savings very little, working in Delhi allows me to support my family while living an independent life”, she says. She also hopes to follow in the footsteps of a senior at school who cleared a bank P.O. exam while working as a full-time store manager and has enrolled at a coaching centre here.

Ms. Moktan, who hails from Kurseong in West Bengal, is among the many outstation white-collar workers in Delhi for whom the city’s retail and hospitality sectors are necessary stopovers in their long-term career goals.

Sanjana, 21, who works as a restaurant manager, says she is left with just 10-15% of her salary after she clears all the bills at the beginning of the month. The fact that she earns only ₹22,000 a month despite a degree in hotel management from the Institute of Hotel Management feels absurd to her.

‘Opportunities here’

Ms. Sanjana, who comes from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, spends her leisure time networking with key hospitality professionals.

“I continue to persevere, considering the opportunities in Delhi, as opposed to those in my hometown, where there’s just one 5-star hotel. This city has many hotels and big hospitality brands. So, I’m trying to make the most of my time here,” she says.

Surjit Kumar, 40, who works in a designer clothes store, is unsure of how to support his family of four on a ₹25,000 monthly salary. “When those with fancier degrees are earning only ₹17,000 a month, what should I expect?” he says.

“Sometimes, I think of returning to my hometown and starting a small business. But then I realise that here, in Delhi, even if we don’t have any savings, my children have better prospects. It is what keeps me tied to the city,” he says.

(With inputs from Suruchi)