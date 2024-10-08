GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Liuetenant-Governor V.K. Saxena inspects south Delhi’s Rangpuri, Aya Nagar and Jaunpur, flags mismanagement

Published - October 08, 2024 12:58 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena

Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena

After inspecting several places in south Delhi on Sunday, Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena lagged several issues related to the Delhi government’s inaction and mismanagement on Monday. The inspection in the areas of Rangpuri, Aya Nagar and Jaunpur was held on the request of local residents, the L-G said.

A mesh of dangerously hanging power cables, women with plastic pipes in their hands looking for drinking water, open manholes, piles of garbage and sewage overflowing on the streets are some of the issues that the L-G spotted in the area, he added.

“The utter mismanagement that was seen here was almost similar to those seen during my earlier visits to north-east Delhi and north-west Delhi. Due to the government’s neglect for 10 years, a large population of Delhi is forced to live hellish a life. Had they worked sincerely for even two out of these 10 years, there would not have been such misery,” the L-G said.

Responding to the issue, the Aam Aadmi Party in a statement asked the L-G to stop posing for photos at ongoing project sites.

“The BJP stalled Delhi’s progress by imprisoning Arvind Kejriwal in a false case, but now, with his release, the work is moving ahead on a war footing,” they said

Further attacking the L-G over issues related to law and order situation in the capital, AAP said, “Delhi has become a gangsters’ den since V.K. Saxena took over as the L-G. It is high time that he took responsibility for law and order instead of meddling in the elected government’s work.”

Published - October 08, 2024 12:58 am IST

