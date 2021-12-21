Listed rider of app bike service arrested for looting passenger

NEW DELHI

A listed rider of an application-based bike service and his two accomplices have been arrested for allegedly robbing a passenger in north-east Delhi’s Sonia Vihar, the police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the accused have been identified as Shubham Mishra, Amit Chauhan and Arjun, all residents of Sonia Vihar.

The police received a PCR call from Unnao in U.P. regarding robbery wherein the caller said that on December 15, his brother Ashish was robbed in Sonia Vihar. Ashish said that on Wednesday, he reached Old Delhi railway station to appear for an interview in Noida and he booked a ride on an app-based bike service following which a rider picked him up.

“As he was not aware of the route, the rider took him along the Yamuna river. After a ride of around 45 minutes, he turned the motorcycle towards the fields. Meanwhile, three persons in an autorikshaw also reached there. They robbed him of his belongings and fled from the spot,” Mr. Sain said.

During investigation, the bike app service was contacted to ascertain the identity of the rider along with details of the motorcycle. The police then traced the owner of the motorcycle used in the commission of crime and the owner revealed that the bike was being used by his younger brother Shubham Mishra. On his instance, Mishra was arrested on Sunday from Sonia Vihar, the police said, adding that Chauhan and Arjun were arrested thereafter.

The police said that Mishra is pursuing graduation from Delhi University and revealed that they are all addicted to narcotic substance and work in a group.