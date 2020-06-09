‘List steps taken to deal with quakes’

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the AAP government and civic authorities about the steps taken or proposed to be taken to ensure safety of people in the event of a major earthquake.

An HC Bench asked the Delhi government, the municipal corporation, Cantonment Board, DDA and New Delhi Municipal Council to file affidavits before June 15. The court’s direction came on an application moved by advocates claiming that the authorities have not done anything despite several directions.

In the wake of several minor earthquakes in and around the Capital since April, the advocates have sought directions to the Delhi government and civic bodies to put in place an action plan in a time-bound manner.

The application was filed in a pending petition by Mr. Bhargava, which was filed in 2015, on the issue of seismic stability of buildings in Delhi in case of a major earthquake.

In the application, Mr. Bhargava has contended that around 11 earthquakes have struck Delhi since April 12 and according to experts a big one was imminent, which is why he has moved the court now for urgent directions.