List out facilities providing schizophrenia treatment: HC

New Delhi

19 April 2021 00:13 IST

Delhi govt. and AIIMS asked to respond on plea of woman

The Delhi High Court has asked the AAP government and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to give a list of facilities in and around the Capital which provide care and treatment to patients suffering from schizophrenia.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh asked the Delhi government and AIIMS to give a list of such facilities before the next date of hearing on April 27.

The High Court also directed the lawyer appearing for a woman who has sought various reliefs, including assistance from the government and the AIIMS in treating her 32-year-old son, in view of his mental condition and his resultant aggressive behaviour.

Violent nature

“In the meantime, the petitioner [woman] would be free to contact the SHO [Station House Officer] of the area concerned, if there is any threat to her and her husband in any manner due to the alleged violent and aggressive nature of her son,” the High Court ordered.

As per a report submitted to the court, a senior resident in psychiatry at AIIMS had examined the woman’s son and diagnosed him with ‘schizophrenia’.

The woman’s son was to be admitted in the psychiatry ward of AIIMS, after being tested for COVID-19, as per protocols, during this period, he escaped from the hospital premises.

“Considering the nature of the matter and the medical condition of the petitioner’s son, it is deemed appropriate to direct the counsel for the petitioner and the other counsels appearing for the respondents to place on record a list of facilities in and around Delhi, which provide care and treatment to patients of schizophrenia,” the court order stated.

The High Court also directed the local SHO to immediately attend to the concerns of the woman.