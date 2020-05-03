List hospitals for free treatment, HC to govts.

The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre and the Delhi government to place on record the list of hospitals where patients could receive free-of-cost treatment for ailments other than COVID-19, according to their eligibility.

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Yogesh Khanna also directed AIIMS to also state whether these patients could be provided treatment at the hospital itself, as they were receiving earlier.

AIIMS facility

The court’s direction came on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Karan Seth highlighting that about 100 out-station patients and their attendants, who, were earlier being provided treatment at AIIMS for several ailments are not being provided treatment any longer.

The plea said that due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, AIIMS stands converted into an exclusive facility to treat COVID-19 patients.

The plea also said that these patients and their attendants are being housed in Rain Baseras opposite AIIMS where social distancing norms were not being maintained.

AIIMS’s counsel submitted that the main hospital facility is not an exclusive COVID-19 facility, and that the health institute continues to treat patients with other ailments. It sought time to submit a status report on the issue. The HC will hear the case on May 8.