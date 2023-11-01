HamberMenu
List anti-pollution steps: SC to Delhi, 4 States

Air quality of national capital remains ‘very poor’ for fourth straight day

November 01, 2023 03:26 am | Updated 03:26 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The Supreme Court has sought a response from Delhi and four other States within a week.

The Supreme Court has sought a response from Delhi and four other States within a week. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The governments of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan were on Tuesday directed by the Supreme Court to file affidavits within a week enumerating measures initiated by them to control air pollution in the national capital.

A three-judge Bench of Justices S.K. Kaul, Sudhanshu Dhulia, and P.K. Mishra said the city is now marred by worsening air quality and it is difficult to even step outside the house, adding that stubble burning is a major cause of the rising pollution. It posted the matter for hearing on November 7.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the “very poor” category for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) reading in some parts of the city was “severe”, it showed.

The Central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast “very poor” for the next three days. At 4 p.m., the 24-hour average AQI was 359, up from 347 a day earlier, as per the CPCB’s daily official bulletin.

An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. “Very poor” air quality is likely to cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, as per the CPCB.

While the AQI in Faridabad, Noida, and Greater Noida was in the “very poor” category, that of Gurugram was “poor”.

Air pollution spikes in Delhi and many other parts of north India during every winter mainly due to meteorological factors and pollution from stubble burning adds to it.

