‘List action plan to deal with possible third COVID-19 wave’

Govt. should ensure beds are reserved in hospitals: Bidhuri

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday asked the Delhi government to spell out its action plan to deal with the possible third wave of COVID-19 infection in the Capital.

Mr. Bidhuri demanded that hospitals in all the 14 districts of the Capital be notified to ensure people don’t have to run pillar to post for treatment.

This, he stated, was important since it was being said that children were expected to be “most impacted” by the third wave.

Impact on children

“Experts have time and again warned that the third wave is likely to badly impact the children and that is why it is even more important to take adequate measures to deal with any kind of situation or crisis,” he added.

Of the total population impacted around the globe, nearly 10%, the leader said, were children.

Keeping this in mind, he said the Delhi government should ensure that beds are reserved in a majority of the hospitals for children.

Kept ready

Paramedical staff, including doctors, nurses and adequate quantity of medicine and oxygen, he further said, was also to be kept ready since a vaccine for children was yet to be put in action making it very important to ensure that children were protected as they were now most vulnerable.