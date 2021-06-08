Liquor vends told to deploy marshals

New Delhi

08 June 2021 23:41 IST

The Delhi government has directed all liquor vends in the city to deploy marshals and staff to strictly ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour.

“All the four Government Corporations viz. DSIIDC, DTTDC, DSCSC and DCCWS shall deploy adequate marshals at all their vends [L-6 & L-8] and private licensees [L-7, L-9 & L-10] shall deploy their staff to ensure that COVID-appropriate behaviour viz. wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, regular use of sanitiser, no consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco, etc. shall be ensured in all the liquor shops/vends/licensees,” the Excise Department said in an order issued on June 6. It also directed them to coordinate with the local administration and police to maintain security.

The department has asked all vends to follow the orders issued by the DDMA.

Advertising

Advertising