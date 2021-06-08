Delhi

Liquor vends told to deploy marshals

The Delhi government has directed all liquor vends in the city to deploy marshals and staff to strictly ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour.

“All the four Government Corporations viz. DSIIDC, DTTDC, DSCSC and DCCWS shall deploy adequate marshals at all their vends [L-6 & L-8] and private licensees [L-7, L-9 & L-10] shall deploy their staff to ensure that COVID-appropriate behaviour viz. wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, regular use of sanitiser, no consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco, etc. shall be ensured in all the liquor shops/vends/licensees,” the Excise Department said in an order issued on June 6. It also directed them to coordinate with the local administration and police to maintain security.

The department has asked all vends to follow the orders issued by the DDMA.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2021 12:45:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/liquor-vends-told-to-deploy-marshals/article34764718.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY