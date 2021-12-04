Liquor vends to be surveyed and verified: SDMC Mayor

Officials will check completion certificates, licensing forms, building by-laws and conversion charges

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Friday said that the civic body will start conducting surveys to verify completion certificates, licensing forms, building by-laws and conversion charges of the newly opened liquor stores from December 6.

This comes over a week after the SDMC passed a resolution, moved by Congress councillor Abhishek Dutt, to survey and verify whether all vends opening under its jurisdiction comply with its norms.

Mr. Suryan said that many do not follow norms. “We have already started conducting a few surveys but the surveys will be conducted in full-swing from Monday. Civic body officials will verify the completion certificates, licensing forms, building by-laws and conversion charges of the newly opened liquor stores. If we find any violations, the liquor vends will be sealed. The Delhi Government has implemented the excise policy for its own benefit ; most of the private players who are opening new vends are linked to the Aam Aadmi Party,” he said.

EDMC Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said the civic body has started conducting similar surveys too.

Stiff opposition

With the Government’s excise policy having kicked in from November 17, the BJP-led corporation and councillors from the Congress have sprung in opposition. According to the new policy, the city’s liquor business will be handled by private players and a total of 849 liquor vends were to be opened, of which 810 fall in the corporation areas.

Mr. Dutt, a councillor from Andrews Ganj, said the new policy does not have a provision where the corporations were required to provide a no objection certificate before a liquor vend could open.

According to the new excise policy, retail vends can be opened in any of the markets, malls, commercial roads/areas, local shopping complexes, as long as the standard rules and regulations of opening a new vend in Delhi is followed. which includes restrictions on opening vends within a specified distance of schools, religious institutions.

The proposed retail vend should comply with rule 51(1) of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, which also states that no liquor vend should be located within one hundred meters from the following, namely major educational institutions, religious places and hospitals with fifty beds and above.

Proposal to shut

“We have also moved a proposal to shut shops in Amar Colony, Dayanand Colony and Seva Nagar, all of them in residential areas. There are buildings with major irregularities, but licences have been issued through pressure from top politicians of Delhi Government, who have overlooked the building clause. I can guarantee that 80% of these will get sealed,” said Mr. Dutt.

SDMC Leader of Opposition, Prem Chauhan (AAP), said he welcomed the survey, but questioned whether the civic body was following a similar approach in other matters.