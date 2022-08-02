Liquor shortage in Delhi likely from Monday

Uncertainty prevailed over the availability of liquor in the national capital as the private liquor stores in Delhi were scheduled to shut shop from Monday after the expiry of their licences.

Sources, however, claimed that the Delhi government was likely to come out with a notification by late Sunday night, allowing liquor stores currently running in the city to remain open till August end.

“This was needed as the government has decided to revert to old excise policy regime and run stores through its agencies, a process that could create shortage and chaos as the new shops will take days to open,” said a government source.

The government on Saturday announced that it was reverting to the old excise regime for six months. Under the Excise Policy 2021-22, 468 retail liquor stores were running in the city whose licences expired on Sunday.

Many liquor vends in the city, however, were closed after selling out stocks through rebates and special schemes.

“There is some more liquor and beer available and people are coming to get whatever they can. Some have returned empty-handed,” said a liquor store manager in Laxmi Nagar.

Meanwhile, the four Delhi government bodies that were selling liquor before the new excise policy came into effect — DSIIDC, DTTDC, DCCWS and DSCSC — are in the process of opening their liquor stores again.