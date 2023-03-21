ADVERTISEMENT

Liquor policy case: Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till April 3

March 21, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

A court here extended the judicial custody of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 3. The court was hearing the matter pertaining to the alleged scam in the Delhi excise policy being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Special judge M.K. Nagpal extended the judicial custody of the senior AAP leader, who was produced in the court virtually. The court will hear Mr. Sisodia’s bail plea today.

The CBI arrested the former Deputy CM on February 26 in connection with the allegation of irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy.

The probe agency has alleged that the excise policy was modified to extend undue favours to licence holders; licence fee was waived or reduced; and L-1 (wholesaler) licence was extended without the competent authority’s approval.

