Lines outside RBI on last day to exchange old notes

Ninety-one-year-old Shankar Lal travelled all the way from Rajasthan to exchange his demonetised notes worth ₹11,500 and has been trying in vain for the past three days to get inside the Reserve Bank of India building on Parliament Street.

In tears, sitting outside the building with a bundle of documents, he told this reporter: “My wife was ill and I myself was hospitalised for two months during demone- tisation. My three sons have disowned us so they didn’t get our money exchanged. What should I do?”

Though Friday’s deadline for exchanging banned notes of ₹500 and ₹1,000 pertained to Indians who were abroad during the 50-day demonetisation period from November 8 to December 31, many people who were in the country but were unable to get their currency exchanged made a last-ditch effort as the gates of the RBI closed for the day.

Shafiq Ahmed, a 71-year-old e-rickshaw driver in east Delhi’s Seelampur, came with a pile of hospital bills to inform the bankers that he was in hospital from before November 8 and was released a couple of days ago just so he could exchange ₹15,000. “I am from U.P., we have no relatives here. My son and wife were busy taking care of me and earning money to pay the hospital bills. But still the RBI won’t change my notes”.

At a loss

Pritpal Singh (62), a resident of west Delhi’s Patel Nagar, said that due to a family dispute he could not open a room on the first floor of his house. “I have the court order saying I could open the room only after February 12. I found ₹9,000 in old notes in the room. I have tried nine times, but the RBI is refusing to exchange the notes,” Mr. Singh said.

“I was in jail from October end to first week of March because of a personal feud. What’s my fault?” asked 45-year-old Narvir from UP’s Shahjahanpur district, who had come to exchange ₹47,000 kept at his home.

Even the Indians for whom Friday’s deadline applied had a tough time. Satpal Singh (65), a resident of west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, had returned from Australia in February. He couldn’t get his money exchanged after waiting in line for five hours. “They asked me for my old passport. I have the new passport, which has the visa and shows my date of travel. Why do they need the old passport,” asked Mr. Satpal.

Shiv Kumar, a 37-year-old NRI who has been living in Italy for the past 12 years, was in for a rude shock when he landed in India on March 8 and found out about demonetisation. He said he has ₹40,000 in old notes in his house in Karnal, Haryana.

NRIs coming to India are required to come through the Red Channel and disclose to Customs the amount in old notes they have with them and get a certificate, which has to be tendered at the RBI at the time of exchange of the currency. “I don’t have the document issued by the Airport authorities as I didn’t have the money when I landed?” Mr. Kumar said.

The window for NRIs to exchange old notes will remain open till June 30.