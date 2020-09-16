Line utilisation on Delhi Metro network steadily increasing

Line utilisation was recorded at 6.42 lakh on Monday while on Sunday it was 3.07 lakh

Line utilisation on the Delhi Metro network has been steadily increasing with the number of journeys on Tuesday being recorded at 6.46 lakh.

Metro services resumed on September 7 after a five-month hiatus due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to data provided by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), line utilisation on the network was recorded at 6.42 lakh on Monday while on Sunday it was 3.07 lakh.

Line utilisation is a measure through which the number of journeys, performed by each passenger in completing his or her journey by using one or more lines, is recorded.

On September 12, the first day when the nearly 400 km network became fully operational, line utilisation on the network was recorded at 3.80 lakh.

After receiving a nod from the Centre under the Unlock 4 guidelines, the Delhi Metro resumed operations in a graded manner with staggered timings.