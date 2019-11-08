Light up dark spots, HC tells civic body, discom

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and power discom TPDDL to identify “dark spots”, or poorly lit areas, which are vulnerable to crimes, and ensure they are well illuminated.

A Bench of Justices G.S. Sistani and A.J. Bhambhani also issued a notice to the Energy Efficient Systems Ltd. after BSES said the company works in the field of conservation of power as well as lighting of streets.

The HC was hearing a petition initiated by it in 2012 after the December 16, 2012, gang-rape case.

During the hearing, it said crimes of snatching and assault were on the rise and “dark spots made victims more vulnerable”.

Advocate Meera Bhatia, who is the amicus curiae in the case, said that the court had in 2017 directed the setting up of a panel to monitor and ensure women’s safety and sought that the panel be asked to submit a report of the work it has done.

The Bench has asked the panel to file a report.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government told the court that all police stations, except two, have operational CCTV cameras. The remaining two stations will also get CCTVs soon, the Bench was told.