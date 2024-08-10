Light to moderate rain predicted in Delhi

The national capital is likely to see light to moderate rain with thundershowers on Saturday (August 10, 2024) according to the weather department.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8 degree Celsius in the morning, 1.2 notch below season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The Lodhi Road observatory received 12 mm rainfall from 11.30 pm on Friday (August 9, 2024) till 2.30 am on Saturday(August 10, 2024). Ridge observatory received 5.8 mm and Ayanagar observatory received 1.6 mm rainfall in the same period, the IMD said.

The met department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain with thundershowers during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

The humidity in the city was 92% at 8.30 am.

Rain swept parts of Delhi with many parts of the city witnessing waterlogging on Friday (August 9, 2024). The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory” category with a reading of 67 at 9 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

