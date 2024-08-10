GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Light to moderate rain predicted in Delhi

Delhi is likely to see light to moderate rain with thundershowers on August 10. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

Published - August 10, 2024 10:54 am IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
Representational image. File. Light to moderate rain predicted in Delhi on August 10.

Representational image. File. Light to moderate rain predicted in Delhi on August 10. | Photo Credit: PTI

The national capital is likely to see light to moderate rain with thundershowers on Saturday (August 10, 2024) according to the weather department.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8 degree Celsius in the morning, 1.2 notch below season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The Lodhi Road observatory received 12 mm rainfall from 11.30 pm on Friday (August 9, 2024) till 2.30 am on Saturday(August 10, 2024). Ridge observatory received 5.8 mm and Ayanagar observatory received 1.6 mm rainfall in the same period, the IMD said.

The met department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain with thundershowers during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

The humidity in the city was 92% at 8.30 am.

Rain swept parts of Delhi with many parts of the city witnessing waterlogging on Friday (August 9, 2024). The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory” category with a reading of 67 at 9 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Related Topics

weather / weather news / rains / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.