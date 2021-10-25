Delhi

Light showers improve city’s air quality

Several parts of the Capital received light showers on Sunday, keeping the air pollution in check. The air quality index (AQI) settled at 160, which is in the ‘moderate’ category.

According to the AQI bulletin for Delhi, the city’s air quality is likely to range between the ‘moderate’ and ‘satisfactory’ categories on Sunday. It will remain in the ‘moderate’ category throughout the week.

The weather station at Safdarjung, which keeps the official record for the city, received 0.6 mm rainfall until 5.30 p.m. on Sunday. The maximum temperature recorded was 31.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 19 degrees Celsius, two degrees above this season’s average.

The forecast for October 25 reads partly cloudy sky with the maximum and minimum temperatures ranging between 31 and 18 degrees Celsius respectively.


