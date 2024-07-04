Light showers bring respite from heat in Capital; several areas report traffic, waterlogging

Delhi received 9 mm of rain on Wednesday, bringing respite from the heat and lowering temperatures to 34.1 degrees Celsius — three degrees below the season’s average, said the weather department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rain resulted in waterlogging and traffic jams across several parts of the Capital, said a Public Works Department (PWD) official, adding that they received 15 complaints, primarily from Sangam Vihar, Tikri Border, Aurobindo Marg, and Kapashera Road. The waterlogging also led to minor traffic blockages on M.B. Road and Rohtak Road, said a traffic police officer.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi also reported one case of waterlogging in south-west Delhi and two incidents of tree falling in east Delhi and Chandni Chowk.

ADVERTISEMENT

PWD Minister Atishi conducted an inspection at the centralised monsoon control room at the PWD headquarters and cross-checked waterlogging complaints with the data available. She also tracked the deployment of vehicles across the national capital via GPS.

While conducting inspections, Mr. Atishi said all officials have been directed to ensure that complaints of waterlogging are resolved as soon as possible to avoid inconvenience to residents. “Through the control room, the PWD is identifying areas that have received more rainfall and is taking immediate action,” she said.

The Delhi government had received much criticism from residents and Opposition parties following the severe flooding in the Capital on Friday after it recorded 128 mm of rain in a 24-hour period — the highest in 88 years — leading to 11 deaths and a massive loss of property.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the case of waterlogging, people can register a complaint via WhatsApp on 8130188222 or by calling 011-23490323, 1800110093,” Ms. Atishi said.

The complaints, once received, are forwarded to an engineer in charge of the concerned area. Subsequently, a team is sent to the spot to pump out excess water and send a report to the control room, the PWD said in a statement.

The weather department said Thursday’s forecast includes light rain and a generally cloudy sky. Maximum temperatures are expected to be below 35 degrees Celsius for the coming week, which is below normal for this time of the year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.