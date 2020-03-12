Delhi

Light rains predicted in city

A cloudy afternoon, with the possibility of thunderstorm and gusty winds accompanied by light rains in parts of Delhi have been predicted

It was a humid Thursday morning in the national capital, with the mercury settling a notch below normal and predictions of gusty winds accompanied by light rains.

Overnight showers in parts of Delhi contributed to humidity levels shooting up to 94 per cent.

“The minimum temperature was recorded at 14.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal,” a meteorological department official said.

The weatherman has predicted a cloudy afternoon, with the possibility of thunderstorm and gusty winds accompanied by light rains in parts of Delhi.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 27 and 14 degrees Celsius,” the official added.

