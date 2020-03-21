Light rains likely in Delhi

The national capital woke up to clear skies on Saturday morning, though light rains accompanied with gusty winds are predicted towards the evening.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city recorded a minimum temperature of 17.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.
Light rain and thunderstorm accompanied with winds gusting up to 30-40 kilometres per hour are expected towards the evening under the influence of a western disturbance, it said.
Another western disturbance is predicted to bring rains to the national capital next week, the IMD said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.