Light rain raises minimum temperature by 6°C

NEW DELHI

03 January 2021 00:21 IST

Cloudy sky with chances of light rain likely to continue till Jan. 6

The Capital received light rain on Saturday morning, raising the minimum temperature from 1.1 degrees Celsius recorded the previous day to 7 degrees Celsius, which is normal for the season. The maximum temperature was also normal at 19.5 degrees Celsius.

The rain brought an end to the cold wave that had kept the minimum temperature below normal.

Cloudy sky with the chance of light rain and thundershowers is likely to continue till January 6 due to a western disturbance in the region. The minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 8 degrees Celsius.

The Safdarjung station recorded 1.2 mm of rainfall while areas like the Ridge and Ayanagar recorded only traces of rainfall.

“Generally cloudy sky with light rain/thundershowers accompanied with strong surface winds of 15-25 kmph is forecast for Sunday. Moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with strong surface winds [15-25 kmph] and possibility of hailstorm at isolated places for January 4,” read the forecast.

It added that generally cloudy sky with light rain/thundershowers are expected on January 5 as well.