Light rain likely today

The Met department on Friday said the city will witness partly cloudy sky with light rain with the maximum and minimum temperatures settling between 26 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius respectively on Saturday.
The cloudy weather is likely to raise the minimum temperature for a day and then cause a drop thereafter.
Change in weather
The change in weather is being caused by an active western disturbance in the region that has brought fresh snowfall in the Himalayas. The Met has also forecast moderate to dense fog in the morning over the next few days.
“Mainly clear sky with moderate fog in the morning on December 13 and mainly clear sky with moderate to dense fog in the morning on December 14 and 15,” the Met said.
On Friday, the sky was partly cloudy with the maximum temperature settling at 25.8 degrees Celsius which is three degrees warmer than normal and the minimum was 11.3 degrees Celsius which is two degrees above normal.
After a colder than normal October and November, December this year has been warmer than usual with both the maximum and minimum temperatures staying above normal for the season so far.
