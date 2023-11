November 28, 2023 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky and light rain. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 26 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 96 per cent.

