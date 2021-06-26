Light rain expected today: IMD

New Delhi

26 June 2021 23:33 IST

Parts of the city received light rainfall on Saturday evening. There is forecast of “light rain” and “partly cloudy sky” on Sunday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Mostly central and north Delhi received light rain. Our station in Palam did not receive any rain,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional centre of the IMD, said. The IMD on Saturday said that monsoon is not expected in the city for the next one week.

“Prevailing meteorological conditions , largescale atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions for further advancement of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab during next 7 days,” the IMD said.

