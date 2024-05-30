GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Light rain, dust storm likely in Delhi; minimum temperature 30.4° Celsius

Delhi records extreme temperatures, with heatwave conditions, dust storms, and light rain predicted by the weather department

Published - May 30, 2024 02:47 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A scene during a spell of rain which provided some relief from hot wather condition near Kartavya Path , in New Delhi on May 30. File

A scene during a spell of rain which provided some relief from hot wather condition near Kartavya Path , in New Delhi on May 30. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Delhi on May 30 recorded a minimum temperature of 30.4° Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said while predicting light rain and dust storm later in the day.

Delhi's primary weather station Safdarjung observatory on May 29 recorded a maximum temperature of 46.8° Celsius, the highest in 79 years.

It was 46.7° Celsius on June 17, 1945.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky and heatwave conditions with possibility of dust storm or thunderstorm and very light rain accompanied with gusty winds on May 30 .

On May 29 evening, there was a sudden change in weather with drizzle in some parts of the city.

The maximum temperature is likely to reach 45° Celsius. The humidity level was 36% at 8.30 a.m.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'poor' category with a reading of 236, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Related Topics

weather / Delhi / environmental issues / heatwave / air pollution / climate change

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.