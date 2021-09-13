Light rain continues, more showers expected today

Light showers continued in the Capital on Sunday afternoon — a day after parts of the city were left waterlogged as it received over 100 mm of rainfall.

The Met Department said the Capital recorded 0.8 mm of rainfall between 9 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. at Safdarjung — the official weather station of the city. Other areas like Ayanagar, with 36.3 mm, received heavier rainfall during the same period.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government was working on a plan to ensure that the drainage system in the Capital works efficiently.

“We have inherited a drainage system with several flaws and are working on creating a system that works efficiently. This, however, cannot happen overnight and it will take time,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The maximum temperature settled at 33.4 degrees Celsius, which is normal for the season, while the minimum at 23.4 was two degrees cooler than the normal. The forecast for Monday reads “generally cloudy sky with light rain/thundershowers”.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 33 and 25 degrees Celsius.