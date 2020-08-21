Light rain continues in Delhi; three of a family injured in house collapse

No heavy rain for the next few days, sky to remain cloudy: Met

Light rain continued in the city on Thursday with the Safdarjung weather station recording 8.2 mm of rain between 9 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

While several instances of waterlogging and traffic jams were reported, the situation was better than Wednesday.

However, three members of a family sustained injuries when the roof of their house collapsed on Thursday morning following a heavy downpour. The police said they received a PCR call regarding the incident from Hari Singh Park in Paschim Vihar’s Multan Nagar.

‘40-year-old house’

On reaching the spot, the three victims — Shyam, his wife Kavita and their 16-year-old daughter — were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital with minor injuries. They were discharged after treatment.

“It has been learnt that the single-storey building is about 40-years-old and was in a dilapidated condition,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A. Koan.

The Delhi Fire Service said four calls regarding house collapse were received on Thursday, including the one in Paschim Vihar. The other three were received from Malviya Nagar, Chandni Chowk, and Tigri.

Alert on social media

The police posted alerts on social media to inform the public about the routes to avoid because of waterlogging, fallen trees and breakdown of buses.

Heavy rain is not forecast for the next few days but the sky will remain cloudy with light rain expected, the Met said. This monsoon season (since June 1, the city has been witnessed 520.8 mm of rainfall, which is 15% above normal.

The maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 29 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees below normal and a minimum of 24.1 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below normal. The forecast for August 21 reads “generally cloudy sky with light rain/thundershowers. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be between 32 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.”