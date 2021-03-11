Light rain brings respite from soaring mercury

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Wednesday after light rain on Tuesday night brought down the temperatures slightly.
The relief in the form of a drizzle and wind in some parts of the Capital managed to provide some relief from the rising maximum and minimum temperatures that were both five degrees above normal.
On Wednesday, the maximum and minimum temperature settled at 33 degrees and 18.2 degrees Celsius respectively, which was four degrees above normal. The official weather reading of the Capital taken at the Safdarjung weather station showed that 1 mm of had been recorded. The weather station at Lodhi Road that received 0.8 mm of rainfall was the coolest place in the Capital with a minimum of 16.7 degrees Celsius.
Thursday’s forecast reads “partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds towards evening/night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to stay between 34 and 17 degrees Celsius.”
